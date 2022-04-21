Rohit Sharma memes: Twitter reactions and funniest IPL memes on Rohit Sharma scoring duck vs CSK

Rohit Sharma memes: Mumbai Indians’ captain failed yet again in the Indian Premier League 2022 game against Chennai Super Kings.

Chennai Super Kings are battling against Mumbai Indians in their league game of the Indian Premier League 2022. Both teams are in desperate need of a win in this game. Chennai Super Kings won the toss and opted to bowl in the game.

However, Mumbai Indians had the worst possible start when they lost both of their openers in the first over. Mukesh Chaudhary got the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan in the very first over of the game. Both Ishan and Rohit could not even open their account.

This season has been terrible for Rohit Sharma both with the bat as well as in captaincy. Mumbai Indians may get knocked out of the tournament if they lose this game. There has been a lot of pressure on Rohit Sharma to perform well as captain after being named the captain of the national team as well.

Rohit has just scored 114 runs in 7 innings this season at a terrible average of 16.28. 41 has been Rohit’s highest score of the season so far. Rohit is the 3rd highest run-scorer in the history of the IPL 2021, but he has flopped terribly this time around.

No captain has won more IPL trophies than Rohit Sharma, he has won five IPL trophies with Mumbai Indians (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020).

Rohit Sharma memes

The Twitterati made their feelings known after the dismissal of Rohit Sharma for yet another duck.

Most Duck In IPL History • Rohit Sharma – 14 🐣

• Piyush Chawla – 13

• Harbhajan Singh – 13 Tough competition for Tailenders🔥🥵 — Abhinav Hariom Pandey (@Abhinav_hariom) April 21, 2022

Too many vadas are bad for health — unalome (@leUnalome) April 21, 2022

Kaash zindagi humein itne mauke deti jitna Rohit Sharma ko diye #IPL — Atish Hemade (@he_made_atish) April 21, 2022

Rohit sharma overtakes Harbhajan Singh just hitman things 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FO3NabII7t — off (@finished1718) April 21, 2022

Aur bhai Aa gaya Swad… Note: I am not trolling Rohit Sharma here, I am trolling you, your toxic mentality. pic.twitter.com/zmjMGtYE5y — tweetersaahab (@tweeterpanchi) April 21, 2022

