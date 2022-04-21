Riley Meredith IPL 2022 price: Who is Hrithik Shokeen? Hrithik Shokeen cricketer stats

Who is Hrithik Shokeen: Hrithik Shokeen and Riley Meredith are making their Mumbai Indians against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022.

The El Clasico of IPL 2022 is being played between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Chennai Super Kings won the toss and opted to bowl first against the Mumbai Indians. Chennai Super Kings replaced Moeen Ali and Chris Jordan with Mitchell Santner and Dwaine Pretorius.

Mumbai Indians made three changes to their side where they brought in Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams and Riley Meredith for Tymal Mills, Murugan Ashwin and Fabian Allen. This game is almost a Do or Die one for the Mumbai Indians.

“We have made three changes. Riley Meredith is making his debut for Mumbai, Hrithik Shokeen is an off-spinner and making his debut, Daniel Sams comes back,” Rohit Sharma said at the toss.

Who is Hrithik Shokeen?

Hrithik Shokeen is making his debut with the Mumbai Indians. Shokeen is playing the first T20 game of his career. Shokeen is an off-spinner and he has been highly rated by the seniors. Rohit Sharma said that the decision has been taken due to the presence of left-handers in Chennai Super Kings. He has played 8 List-A games for the India U19s.

“Sometimes you have to look at the opposition as well, they have 3-4 left-handers in the middle and that’s why we wanted an off-spinner,” Rohit Sharma said at the toss.

Hrithik Shokeen is all set to make his debut in Blue & Gold 🤩 Paltan, send your best wishes for the youngster 👇💙#OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians #MIvCSK @Hrithik14S pic.twitter.com/5CUNNqBenY — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 21, 2022

Riley Meredith IPL 2022 price

Riley Meredith was bought by Mumbai Indians for a price of INR 1 crores in the auction. This is Riley Meredith’s second IPL season, and he was bought by Punjab Kings for a price of INR 8 crores.

Riley managed to scalp just five wickets in four games of IPL 2021 at an economy of 9.94. Meredith failed in the IPL, but he has bowled some great spells for Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League.

Meredith scalped 16 wickets in 11 BBL 11 games at an economy of 7.94. Overall, Riley Meredith has scalped 59 BBL wickets in 46 games at a strike rate of 16.47.