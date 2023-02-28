Rohit Sharma net worth in rupees in 2023: Net Worth of Rohit Sharma cars, house, IPL salary, match fees details

Team India captain across all formats, Rohit Sharma, had a net worth of approximately 26 million USD, or around INR 214 Crore by the end of last year, as per multiple media reports. Also, as per the BCCI central contract for the previous financial year, Rohit is handed out a hefty amount of INR 7 Crore as annual salary, with him belonging to the A+ category.

Moreover, he also earns INR 15 Lakh, INR 5 Lakh, and INR 3 Lakh as per match fee in the Test, ODI, and T20 format respectively for India.

Additionally, his income further swells up, with Mumbai Indians (MI) retaining him as the skipper of their side in the IPL at INR 16 Crore last year.

Expensives and valuables owned by Rohit Sharma

From luxury cars, bikes, to high-end watches, the Indian skipper has it all in his casket.

His most recent additions include the Lamborghini Urus worth INR 3.15 Crore, a Mercedes-Benz GLS 350 d (INR 88.18 Lakh), a BMW M5 (INR 1.33 Crore, and a Toyota Fortuner.

The Mumbai batter also owns the Suzuki Hayabusa superbike which costs around INR 15 Lakh.

Moreover, Rohit also appears to have a thing or two for wrist watches. He has in possession the scarcely available Hublot Big Band brand watch worth INR 27.8 Lakh.

Rohit Sharma’s luxurious home, brand endorsements, and personal investments

Rohit Sharma owns an enviable seaside apartment at Mumbai’s posh location in Worli, which costs around INR 30 Crore.

The 4BHK apartment is on the 29th floor of Ahuja Towers, which also offers a 270 degrees view of the Arabian Sea.

In addition, he also owns a holiday home in Khandala – a part of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty’s project ‘Discovery’.

As per a 2018 report by the Financial Express, the 33-year old has personal investments to the tune of INR 88.6 Crore.

Also, Rohit endorses around a couple of dozen brands, some of which include Hublot, Adidas, Sharp, Sports Kingdom, Proatar, Trusox and New Era, Relispray, Rasna, Dream 11, Aristocrat, Highlander and AMFI, CEAT and more.