Rohit Sharma record at Lords London: Rohit Sharma Lord’s innings list in ODI history

Rohit Sharma record at Lords: The Indian captain would be hoping to bank on a fluent half-century in the first ODI yesterday.

India captain Rohit Sharma scoring a half-century in the first ODI against England at The Oval yesterday wasn’t a massive relief just because he played a fluent knock in a winning cause. It was a massive relief because he managed to cross the 50-run mark for the first time in the last five months.

Sharma, whose last half-century in competitive cricket had come in a home ODI against West Indies in February, scored 290 runs in 14 innings across international formats at an average of 20.71 in this period.

Sharma’s run-drought also comprised of 14 Indian Premier League 2022 innings. In what was Sharma’s worst IPL season, it was only the second time when he failed to cross the 300-run mark in an IPL season.

ALSO READ: Lord’s ODI records and highest innings total

For a batter of his class to not score a half-century for a combined total of 28 innings had it in it to become a cause of concern for his fans. With the right-hand batter hitting seven fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 131.03 on Tuesday, Sharma would be wanting to build on this start in an ICC T20 World Cup year.

Rohit Sharma record at Lords London

Set to play the second ODI against England at Lord’s tomorrow, Sharma will return to the iconic venue after less than a year. In what will be Sharma’s sixth international appearance at this venue, he has scored 133 runs in five innings across formats at the highest level over the years.

Sharma’s solitary half-century at Lord’s had come in a Test match last year when he had returned with a 83 (145) in a 126-opening partnership alongside KL Rahul.

Rohit Sharma Lord’s innings list in ODI history

Sharma’s only Lord’s ODI had come exactly four years ago from tomorrow. Opening the batting with Shikhar Dhawan in an unsuccessful 323-run chase, Sharma had scored 15 (26) comprising of two fours before being dismissed by Mark Wood.