Total runs of Rohit Sharma IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma IPL 2022 runs list

Total runs of Rohit Sharma IPL 2022: The captain of Mumbai Indians is in the middle of substandard batting form.

During the 44th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was dismissed for his fourth single-digit score of the season.

It all happened on the third delivery of the third over when Sharma’s attempt of sweeping Rajasthan Royals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin led to his dismissal. Having top-edged a delivery, all Sharma did was lob a simple catch to Daryl Mitchell at square leg.

Sharma, who was undone a bit by extra bounce on the ball, returned to the pavilion after scoring 2 (5). Playing his third IPL match on his birthday, this failure means that Sharma has now scored 20 runs at an average and strike rate of 6.67 and 66.67 respectively across three IPL innings on April 30.

While Sharma’s opening partner in Ishan Kishan (26) provided some signs of regaining form before getting out in the sixth over, the former’s batting woes have continued in Navi Mumbai (84 runs in eight IPL innings at an average of 10.5).

Mumbai, who will have to seal a 159-run target in order to win their maiden IPL 2022 match, will register the joint highest consecutive losses in the history of the IPL if they lose ninth match in a row tonight.

Total runs of Rohit Sharma IPL 2022

In nine innings this season, Sharma has scored 155 runs at an average and strike rate of 17.22 and 123.01 respectively without a single half-century.

Match 1 – 41 (32) vs Delhi Capitals

Match 2 – 10 (5) vs vs Rajasthan Royals

Match 3 – 3 (12) vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Match 4 – 26 (15) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Match 5 – 28 (17) vs Punjab Kings

Match 6 – 6 (7) vs Lucknow Super Giants

Match 7 – 0 (2) vs Chennai Super Kings

Match 8 – 39 (31) vs Lucknow Super Giants

Match 9 – 2 (5) vs Rajasthan Royals