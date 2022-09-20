Rohit Sharma record at Mohali Cricket Stadium: Rohit Sharma vs Josh Hazlewood head to head record in T20

Rohit Sharma record at Mohali Cricket Stadium: The battle between Rohit Sharma and Josh Hazlewood will be an interesting one.

India will face Australia in the 1st T20I of the 3-match series at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. Team India will be looking to set their combination before the T20 World Cup in Australia next year.

Rohit Sharma will be leading the Indian team for the very first time in an ICC event, and he has a brilliant record as a captain. He has not been in great form with the bat this year. Ahead of the Australia T20Is, Rohit would want to score some runs with the bat in this series.

Rohit Sharma record at Mohali Cricket Stadium

The pitch at the PCA Stadium in Mohali has always favoured the pacers, and it is difficult for the opening batters to face them in the initial overs. Rohit Sharma’s case is the same as well, and he has also found it tough to get going here at this very venue in both T20Is and T20 domestics.

Rohit has played a couple of T20Is at this ground, where he has managed to score 24 runs in 29 balls at a mere strike-rate of 82.75. He has scored one boundary and 2 sixes. In Overall T20s, Rohit has 205 runs in 9 matches at an average of 22.77, whereas his S/R has been 135.76. He has scored a couple of half-centuries in the process.

Rohit Sharma vs Josh Hazlewood head to head record in T20

Josh Hazlewood will be taking the new ball for the Australian team, and he will carry the responsibility to take the top-order wickets of the Indian team. The pitch will offer assistance to the pacers, and Hazlewood will be bowling with the new ball against the likes of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.

Rohit has played just a couple of T20 against Josh Hazlewood, one in T20Is and one time in IPL. He has scored 8 runs in 2 innings against Hazlewood in 10 balls at a strike-rate of 80.00. Hazlewood has not been able to dismiss Rohit in the T20s so far. The battle between them will be an interesting one to watch out for.