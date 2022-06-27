Rohit Sharma replacement: Will Rohit Sharma play next match vs England?

Rohit Sharma replacement: Indian captain Rohit Sharma is Covid positive, and he is not fixed to play the test against Birmingham.

Team India will face England at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham for the rescheduled fifth test. They are 2-1 ahead in the series, and a win in this match can seal the series for them.

After a practice game against Leicestershire, the Indian team is ready to face the English challenge. The English team is in top form against the New Zealand side under the era of Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes. This match is quite anticipated by fans all around the world.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma is facing a race against time to be available for the test match at Birmingham. Rohit Sharma tested Covid positive during the practice game against Leicestershire, and he is currently under isolation. It is yet to be seen whether he will be out of the isolation before the test.

As a last-minute replacement, Mayank Agarwal has been called up to the Indian team for the test match. Mayank Agarwal was a part of the last test series against Sri Lanka, but he could not perform at his very best. Mayank was in contention of the England tour, but BCCI decided to pick Shubhman Gill over him.

Rohit Sharma’s absence can hurt India as he was the best Indian batter in the last four tests in England. He scored 368 runs at an average of 52.57, courtesy of one century and two half-centuries. With KL Rahul already out due to an injury, Team India will play with two different openers.

Shubhman Gill will certainly open for India, and the second opener is yet to be seen. Mayank Agarwal will not have to quarantine in England, so he will be ready to play the first test. Team India can also try KS Bharat, Chesteshwar Pujara or Hanuma Vihari at the opening slot.