Rohit Sharma T20 runs: List of players with most runs in T20 International

Rohit Sharma T20 runs: Team India skipper has got his name registered in the history books with a new record under his belt.

During the first T20I of the ongoing Sri Lanka’s tour of India in Lucknow, the team India have got off to a brilliant start after Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to field first.

Having demoted himself down the order during the third T20I against West Indies, Rohit Sharma was back at the opening slot and stitched together a brilliant 111-run partnership alongside Ishan Kishan for the first wicket.

The one dominating the proceedings however, was Kishan, who brought up his 2nd T20I half-century in mere 30 deliveries, and at the time of writing was unbeaten at the score of 71* off 43 deliveries.

India skipper Rohit Sharma, on the other hand came up with a 32-ball 44 after which he was cleaned up by Lahiru Kumara on the ultimate delivery of the 12th Over.

The 34-year-old however, got his name registered in the history books during the innings, as he leapfrogged New Zealand’s Martin Guptill to became the leading run-scorer in T20 internationals (men’s) in the world.

Rohit Sharma T20 runs

Playing his 115th innings for team India, Rohit surpassed Guptill’s T20I tally of 3299 runs which the latter had scored in 108 innings.

The Mumbai batter, after today’s innings, has amassed a total of 3307 runs in 123 T20Is at an average of 33.07, with the help of 26 half-centuries and 4 centuries.

Moreover, Rohit has accumulated the aforementioned runs at a strike rate of 139.94, with a total number of 292 Fours and 155 sixes under his name.

Placed at the third spot, is Virat Kohli, who has accumulated 3296 runs across 89 innings at an average of 51.50.

Overall, in the T20 format, Rohit Sharma has played a total of 367 matches, and has amassed 9845 runs at an average of 32.06 with the help of 59 fifties and 6 centuries.

Most runs in T20Is (men’s)