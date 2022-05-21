Rohit Sharma vs Delhi Capitals stats: Rohit Sharma vs Shardul Thakur head to head player record in IPL

Rohit Sharma vs Delhi Capitals stats: The captain of Mumbai Indians will be playing his 32nd match against Delhi Capitals tonight.

The 69th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium tonight.

While Indians’ will be playing yet another dead-rubber after getting knocked out of playoffs race, Capitals need to win this match in order to qualify for the playoffs. A loss for Rishabh Pant and his men would result in a playoffs spot for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Rohit Sharma vs Delhi Capitals stats

Yet to play according to his potential this season, Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma has been putting on display glimpses of finding form in the recent matches. In what will be his last IPL 2022 opportunity, Sharma would be looking to end a dismal season on a high against Delhi.

Sharma, who has played 31 matches across 15 seasons against DC, has scored 910 runs at an average of 32.50 and a strike rate of 132.46 against them. Sharma, who has scored five half-centuries against this opposition, had scored a career-best 74* (50) nine years ago at the same venue.

While Sharma hasn’t bowled against Capitals since IPL 2014, his solitary wicket against them had come in his last spell against them at the Sharjah Cricket Ground. As a fielder, Sharma has grabbed 14 catches against Delhi over the years.

Rohit Sharma vs Shardul Thakur head to head player record in IPL

A contest to look forward to will be between Sharma and his Mumbai teammate (in domestic cricket) in Shardul Thakur. In the past, Sharma has had an upper hand against Thakur having scored 57 (40) with the help of six fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 142.50. In return, Thakur has dismissed Sharma just once in eight IPL innings.