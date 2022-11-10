Rohit Sharma vs England T20 stats: Rohit Sharma record against England in T20 history

India captain Rohit Sharma has had a forgettable ICC T20 World Cup 2022 campaign thus far. Fourth-highest run-scorer for his team before the second semi-final against England in Adelaide tonight, Sharma has managed just 89 runs across five innings at an average and strike rate of 17.80 and 109.87 respectively.

Although average might not always be the ideal benchmark to judge a batter in T20s, it is still quite poor for the number at which Sharma bats and for the potential which he encompasses. As far as strike rate is concerned, the above mentioned number is no where near what Sharma had meant whilst talking about adapting to batting aggressively at the top throughout the build-up of this World Cup.

With Sharma scoring a half-century against Netherlands last month, he himself had admitted it not being a perfect knock. Furthermore, the presence of a half-century in 89 runs further throws light on Sharma’s lack of contribution in the remaining four innings.

Rohit Sharma T20 record at Adelaide Oval

Sharma, who has played only a couple of T20Is at the Adelaide Oval, has managed only 33 runs at a strike rate of 117.85. Yet to score an international half-century at this venue, Sharma has scored 251 runs across 12 innings of all formats at an average and strike rate of 20.91 and 65.87.

Rohit Sharma vs England T20 stats

Sharma, who has been playing against England since ICC World Twenty20 2007, has scored 383 runs across 13 T20Is at an average of 34.81 and a strike rate of 143.44 against them.

ALSO READ: India Adelaide Oval T20 stats

Sharma, who has registered a century and two half-centuries against this opposition in the past, had scored a half-century in his only T20I innings against England at a neutral venue. In what is going to be only his third T20 World Cup innings against England, it will come after more than a decade.