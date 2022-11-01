India Adelaide Oval T20 stats: Adelaide India T20 matches all result list 2022

The Indian cricket team has returned to Adelaide after almost a couple of years for their imminent ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match against Bangladesh today. As far as the shortest format is concerned, India will be participating in a T20I at the Adelaide Oval after almost seven years.

Although quite comfortably placed in Group 2 points table, India still need to win this match to not depend on the results of other teams in a bid to qualify for semi-finals. Coming on the back of a 6-wicket loss against South Africa, India wouldn’t want to lose two back-to-back Super 12 matches as it will do nothing but increase pressure on the Indian cricketers before their last match of this round against Zimbabwe.

ALSO READ: Will it rain in Adelaide on November 2?

Having maintained a stellar head-to-head T20I record against this particular opposition, there is no reason whatsoever why India shouldn’t be able to come out as the winning team on Wednesday.

India Adelaide Oval T20 stats

Set to host a T20I after three years, Adelaide Oval will be hosting India in the shortest format after almost seven years. The only previous instance of an Adelaide T20I featuring India had been recorded during India’s tour of Australia 2016.

Only the third T20I here was the first of a three-match series witnessing India winning by 37 runs after Virat Kohli scored a match-winning 90* (55) with the help of nine fours and two sixes. Other than Kohli, Rohit Sharma (31), Hardik Pandya (2/37) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2/28) are the players part of the current squad who had also played that match.

ALSO READ: Highest T20I innings total at the Adelaide Oval

Readers must note that Kohli is India’s highest run-scorer at this stadium. In 13 innings here, the right-handed batter has scored five centuries and two half-centuries across formats. Hence, don’t be surprised if you yet another Kohli masterclass in this World Cup in just over 12 hours from now. Ashwin, meanwhile, is India’s second-highest wicket-taker here with his 21 scalps across 10 innings.

Overall, India have been playing at this iconic venue since 1948. Although they have won only two out of 13 Adelaide Tests, they have won nine out of 15 Adelaide ODIs over the years.