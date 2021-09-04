Rohit Sharma wicket: Ollie Robinson dismisses Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara in first over with new ball at The Oval

Rohit Sharma wicket: The Indian opening batsman was undone by lack of bounce on a short delivery at The Oval today.

During the third day of the fourth Test of the ongoing India’s tour of England at The Oval, India opening batsman Rohit Sharma got out to a pull shot for yet another time in the series.

It all happened on the first delivery of the 81st over when Sharma was deceived by an Ollie Robinson short delivery which didn’t bounce as much as it should’ve under normal circumstances.

Sharma, who was anticipating normal bounce, ended up playing a bit too early to only top-edge the ball to England all-rounder Chris Woakes at fine leg.

In what was the first ball with the second new ball, it was enough for England to break a 153-run partnership for the second wicket between Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara.

Sharma, 34, departed after scoring a marvelous 127 (256) comprising of 14 fours and a six. In what was his eighth Test century, it will be remembered for a long time for being his first outside of India.

Robinson, who has been England’s most successful bowler in this series, didn’t stop at just dismissing Sharma as he also sent back Pujara in the same over. In what was a sharp incoming delivery to Pujara, it ended up getting deflected off his inside edge to his pads before eventually being taken by England vice-captain Moeen Ali at third slip.

Batting exceptionally well despite twisting his ankle in the afternoon session, Pujara walked back to the pavilion after scoring 61 (127) with the help of nine fours.

Rohit Sharma wicket

HERE WE GO. Two wickets in the first over with the second new ball! 🙌 Scorecard/Clips: https://t.co/Kh5KyTSOMS 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvIND 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/eiiedSqEtK — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 4, 2021

How Twitterati reacted:

64 overs of serenity. And a huge twist in 5 balls. This Robinson is a fine cricketer — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 4, 2021

Test cricket is the stupidest and best, isn’t it? #EngvInd — Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) September 4, 2021

lol cricket is a ridiculous sport that makes fools of us all. And long may it do so. #ENGvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) September 4, 2021

For more cricket-related news, click here.