Romario Shepherd IPL 2022 price: Has Romario Shepherd played in IPL before?

Romario Shepherd IPL 2022 price: The West Indian all-rounder will play for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League.

IPL 2022 has started with a bang, and there have been some close clashes. Sunrisers Hyderabad will start their IPL 2022 journey against Rajasthan Royals at the MCA Stadium in Pune on 29 March 2022.

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a forgettable IPL 2021, and they would want to bounce back in IPL 2022. They have tried to create a team around their captain Kane Williamson this time around. Nicholas Pooran has been bought for a record price, whereas Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, and Glenn Phillips are added to add depth to the batting line-ups.

In terms of all-rounders, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, and Abhishek Sharma are the players who will feature regularly.

Romario Shepherd IPL 2022 price

Sunrisers Hyderabad bought West Indian all-rounder Romario Shepherd for a price of INR 7.75 crores in the auction. Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants were also interested, but Hyderabad got their man in the end.

Shepherd came into the limelight after the Caribbean Premier League. He has always been a good T20 bowler, but he proved his batting powers in the CPL 2021. For Guyana Amazon Warriors, he scalped 18 wickets at 7.69, whereas he had a batting strike-rate of 165.15. He won some really tough games for the Warriors as a finisher.

In overall T20s, Shepherd has scalped 55 wickets in 47 games, whereas he has scored 344 runs at a strike-rate of 159.25. With the IPL auction coming up next month, he can be a hot pick.

In the last T20I series against England, Romario Shepherd won one game on his own with the bat, whereas he has been bowling at the death as well.

Has Romario Shepherd played in IPL before?

In IPL 2020, he replaced Dwayne Bravo in the Chennai Super Kings, but he could not get a game. He is set to make his IPL debut this year with the Sunrisers Hyderabad.