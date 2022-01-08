Ross Taylor Test record: Who has scored most runs for New Zealand in Test matches?

Ross Taylor Test record: The experienced Kiwi batter is set to play his last Test match for New Zealand versus Bangladesh in Christchurch.

New Zealand’s experienced and veteran batter Ross Taylor is set to play the last Test match for his country against Bangladesh on Sunday, January 9 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

It would be a stern final appearance in Tests for the legendary batter, with his team staring at a maiden Test series defeat against a spirited Bangladeshi side, after having lost their first ever match at home against the ‘Men in Green’ in any format three days ago.

The 37-year-old had, on December 30 last year, decided to hang up his boots from Test Cricket after the ongoing domestic season, and will finally retire from all formats of the game following the ODI series against Australia in Australia in February and against the Netherlands at home in late March and early April.

“It’s been an amazing journey and I feel incredibly fortunate to have represented my country for as long as I have,” Taylor had said in a statement on Thursday.

“It’s been such a privilege to play with and against some of the greats of the game and to have created so many memories and friendships along the way. But all good things must come to an end and the timing feels right for me.”

Ross Taylor Test record

Ross Taylor would proudly retire as New Zealand’s highest run-scorer in both the Test and the 50-Over format.

In Test matches, Taylor has amassed a total of 7655 runs in 195 innings (111 matches) at an average of 44.76 with a final match yet to go. He has smashed 19 Centuries and 35 half-centuries in his 15-year-old Test career.

He also leads the ODI charts with 8581 runs under his belt so far across 233 matches, at a stellar average of 48.20. He would also end up with most number of centuries (21) and half-centuries (51) for the Blackcaps by the time he retires from the format.

