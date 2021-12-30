“All good things must come to an end”: Ross Taylor announces retirement from International cricket after the New Zealand home summer

Ross Taylor has announced that he will retire from international cricket after the upcoming home summer of New Zealand.

New Zealand’s veteran player Ross Taylor has decided to call time on his international career. Taylor announced that the upcoming home summer will be his last stint with New Zealand. He will play the two tests against Bangladesh, whereas he will also be a part of 6 ODIs against Australia and Netherlands.

“It’s been an amazing journey and I feel incredibly fortunate to have represented my country for as long as I have,” Taylor said in a statement.

“It’s been such a privilege to play with and against some of the greats of the game and to have created so many memories and friendships along the way.

“But all good things must come to an end and the timing feels right for me.”

Ross Taylor announces retirement

Ross Taylor boasts an incredible record for New Zealand in international cricket. He has scored 8576 ODI runs at 48.18, whereas he also has 7585 test runs at 44.36. He scored the winning runs for New Zealand in the World Test Championship final at Southampton.

Today I’m announcing my retirement from international cricket at the conclusion of the home summer, two more tests against Bangladesh, and six odi’s against Australia & the Netherlands. Thank you for 17 years of incredible support. It’s been an honour to represent my country #234 pic.twitter.com/OTy1rsxkYp — Ross Taylor (@RossLTaylor) December 29, 2021

Gray Stead, the New Zealand head coach has also appreciated the contribution of Taylor to Kiwi cricket.

“His skills and temperament as a batsman have been world-class and his ability to perform at such a high level for so long speaks volumes of his longevity and professionalism,” he said.

“His experience has held the side together on countless occasions and his catching record speaks for itself. There’s no doubt we’re going to miss him when he’s gone.”

Ross Taylor is the highest run-scorer of New Zealand in both test and ODI cricket. He is also the first player from any country to make 100 appearances in all three formats of the game. Taylor has the most amount of catches (346) by any New Zealand fielder.