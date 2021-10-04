RR vs MI Head to Head in IPL history | Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians stats | IPL 2021 Match 51

RR vs MI Head to Head in IPL: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 51st match of IPL 2021.

The 51st match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in Sharjah tomorrow.

In the 12 matches that Rajasthan and Mumbai have played this season, both of them have won and five and lost seven to be at the sixth and seventh position on the points table respectively. Among three teams (alongside Kolkata Knight Riders) fighting for one IPL 2021 playoff spot, RR and MI wouldn’t want to lose on Tuesday for it could seriously affect their chances of qualifying.

Talking about their past record of playing at the Sharjah Cricket Ground, Royals have won and lost two matches each out of the four times that they’ve played here. Indians, on the other hand, have won two but lost three out of their five matches at the venue.

RR vs MI Head to Head in IPL history

Total number of matches played: 26

Matches won by RR: 12

Matches won by MI: 13

Matches played in India: 22 (RR 10, MI 12)

Matches played outside India: 4 (RR 2, MI 1)

RR average score against MI: 160

MI average score against RR: 164

Most runs for RR: 527 (Sanju Samson)

Most runs for MI: 373 (Kieron Pollard)

Most wickets for RR: 6 (Shreyas Gopal)

Most wickets for MI: 15 (Kieron Pollard)

Most catches for RR: 12 (Sanju Samson)

Most catches for MI: 10 (Kieron Pollard)

The last time when Rajasthan and Mumbai had locked horns against each other was at the Arun Jaitley Stadium earlier this year. Chasing a 172-run target, the defending champions had registered a 7-wicket victory in the penultimate over on the back of wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock scoring a match-winning 70* (50) with the help of six fours and two sixes.