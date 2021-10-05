RR vs MI memes: Twitter reactions and funniest memes on Rajasthan Royals batters failing miserably vs Mumbai Indians

RR vs MI memes: Rajasthan Royals failed to get going in a must-win match against the defending champions in Sharjah.

During the 51st match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in Sharjah, Mumbai Indians reduced Rajasthan Royals to 90/9 in 20 overs to put on display a shambolic batting performance.

Asked to bat first by Rohit Sharma, Royals failed to generate any sort of momentum batting opening batters giving the impression of wanting to provide a quickfire start.

Considering the bowling-friendly conditions at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium this season, shot-making wasn’t the most easiest of tasks but Royals still managed to bat so poorly that the excuse of conditions is out of the question.

Needless to say, Rajasthan’s batters lost wickets at regular intervals failing to look competitive in a must-win match against the defending champions.

With bowling figures of 4-0-14-3, Indians fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile was the pick of their bowlers. In addition to picking the first wicket in the form of Yashasvi Jaiswal (12) in the fourth over, Coulter-Nile also dismissed the overseas pair of Glenn Phillips (4) and David Miller (15).

Playing his first match of the UAE leg in place of Krunal Pandya, James Neesham registered bowling figures of 4-0-12-3 to justify his selection. Other than Coulter-Nile and Neesham, spearhead Jasprit Bumrah also picked a couple of wickets.

RR vs MI memes today

So so painful to watch. One sided T20 contests are a torture. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) October 5, 2021

Look, as supporters, all we want from Rajasthan Royals is to not lose inside the Powerplay. Is that asking for a lot? — Abhishek Mukherjee (@SachinAzharCT) (@ovshake42) October 5, 2021

The way Sharjah pitch is deteriorating, bounce here by the end of IPL 2021. pic.twitter.com/juhi3NIIG7 — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 5, 2021

Lowest totals for RR in IPL: 58 v RCB, Cape Town, 2009

81 v KKR, Kolkata, 2011

90/9 v MI, Sharjah, 2021* This is the first time since 2012 that RR scored less than 100 runs in an IPL match.#RRvMI #IPL2021 — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) October 5, 2021

For more cricket-related news, click here.