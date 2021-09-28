RR vs RCB Head to Head Records in IPL | Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore stats | IPL 2021 Match 43

RR vs RCB Head to Head Records: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 43rd match of IPL 2021.

The 43rd match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai tomorrow.

Having won four and lost six out of their 10 matches so far, Rajasthan are at the sixth position on the points table. Coming on the back of two losses, Royals need to return to winning ways to not enter a must-win zone at this point in time.

Bangalore, on the other hand, are at the third position on the points table after winning six and losing four out of their 10 matches this season. Royal Challengers, who have won just one out of their last four matches, wouldn’t want to lose more matches to cast shadows of doubts on their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

RR, who don’t have the best of records at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, have lost seven and won just two out of their nine contests here over the years. As far as RCB are concerned, they’ve won six and lost four matches at this venue.

RR vs RCB Head to Head Records in IPL history

Total number of matches played: 24

Matches won by RR: 10

Matches won by RCB: 11

Matched played in India: 19 (RR 8, RCB 8)

Matches played outside India: 5 (RR 2, RCB 3)

RR average score against RCB: 141

RCB average score against RR: 145

Most runs for RR: 241 (Sanju Samson)

Most runs for RCB: 554 (Virat Kohli)

Most wickets for RR: 14 (Shreyas Gopal)

Most wickets for RCB: 16 (Yuzvendra Chahal)

Most catches for RR: 7 (Sanju Samson)

Most catches for RCB: 7 (AB de Villiers)

Royal Challengers, who have won the last three matches between them and Royals, had won their first encounter this season when captain Virat Kohli (72 not out) and opening partner Devdutt Padikkal’s (101 not out) 181-run opening stand had registered a fantastic 10-wicket victory at the Wankhede Stadium.