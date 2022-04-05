Cricket

S Ahmed RCB DK RCB: Twitter reactions on Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed powering RCB to victory vs RR

S Ahmed RCB DK RCB: Twitter reactions on Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed powering RCB to victory vs RR
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"Jaise hi ghusa maine usko gaali de di": Ishan Kishan reveals why he abused in front of Sachin Tendulkar in viral video posted by MI ahead of IPL 2022
Next Article
XQC breaks his all time Twitch Viewership record with a total of 290,000 live viewers
Cricket Latest News
RCB vs RR Man of the Match IPL 2022: Who was awarded Man of the Match Yesterday IPL match RCB vs RR?
RCB vs RR Man of the Match IPL 2022: Who was awarded Man of the Match Yesterday IPL match RCB vs RR?

RCB vs RR Man of the Match: The wicket-keeper batter from Royal Challengers Bangalore won…