S Ahmed RCB DK RCB: Twitter reactions on Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed powering RCB to victory vs RR

Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed: The middle-order pair from Royal Challengers Bangalore played titular role in a 4-wicket victory tonight.

During the 13th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Mumbai, Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by 4 wickets.

Chasing a 170-run target, a 55-run opening partnership between captain Faf du Plessis (29) and rookie batter Anuj Rawat (26) was followed by the team losing half their side for the next 32 runs.

It was at this point in time that all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed (45) and veteran wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik (44*) put together a game-changing 67-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Ahmed, who broke the shackles initially, departed after hitting four fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 173.07. Coming in to bat with RCB needing 83 runs off 45 balls, Karthik hit seven fours and a six at a strike rate of 191.30 to power the team to a victory in the last over.

The manner in which Karthik collected as many as 21 runs off Ravichandran Ashwin’s 14th over was perhaps the turning point of the match at the Wankhede Stadium tonight.

du Plessis’ decision of electing to field first after winning the toss was justified by disciplined bowling performances by Harshal Patel, David Willey and Wanindu Hasaranga, all of whom picked a wicket apiece in the first innings.

Twitter reactions on Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed:

KKR, Shahbaz is from your backyard. Why is he starring for RCB? — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) April 5, 2022

So so much to admire about @DineshKarthik. This has been sensational. Never say never with DK. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 5, 2022

In any other era than the @msdhoni age , @DineshKarthik would have a permanent slot in white ball cricket for India. Is a remarkably innovative player and superb finisher. Played a little gem today as did the fearless Shahbaz Ahmed. #RCBvRR — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) April 5, 2022

This was a special innings from the uncapped Shahbaz Ahmed. And Dinesh Karthik continues to live up to his finishers role for RCB. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 5, 2022

For more cricket-related news, click here.