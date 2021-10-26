SA vs WI T20 Head to Head Records | South Africa vs West Indies T20I Stats | Dubai T20I

SA vs WI T20 Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the SA vs WI T20 World Cup match.

The 18th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played between South Africa and West Indies in Dubai today. With both South Africa and West Indies losing their first Super 12 match against Australia and England respectively, they would be eager to return to winning ways.

South Africa, who had defeated defending champions West Indies 3-2 in a five-match series earlier this year, hold a slight advantage less because of their current form and more because of West Indies’ poor form.

With their batting unit registering scores of 130/7, 133/5 and 55 in two warm-up matches and a league match in this tournament, they badly need an archetype T20 innings from at least one of their archetype T20 superstars. As far as their past record is concerned, the Proteas hold an edge on paper as well.

SA vs WI T20 Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 15

Matches won by SA: 9

Matches won by WI: 6

Matches played in Asia: 1 (SA 0, WI 1)

Matches played at neutral venues: 2 (SA 1, WI 1)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 3 (SA 2, WI 1)

SA average score against WI: 157

WI average score against SA: 149

Most runs for SA: 302 (Quinton de Kock)

Most runs for WI: 363 (Chris Gayle)

Most wickets for SA: 8 (Kagiso Rabada)

Most wickets for WI: 15 (Dwayne Bravo)

Most catches for SA: 5 (Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock and David Miller)

Most catches for WI: 7 (Andre Fletcher)

The last time when South Africa and West Indies had locked horns against each other in a T20I was at the National Cricket Stadium in St George’s in July this year.

After captain Temba Bavuma had won the toss and chose to bat, South Africa had put on board 168/4 in 20 overs on the back of a match-winning 128-run partnership between Quinton de Kock (60) and Aiden Markram (70). Despite opening batter Evin Lewis scoring 52 (34), West Indies had ended losing by 25 runs.