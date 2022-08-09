Sabina Park Kingston Jamaica pitch report: Sabina Park pitch report WI vs NZ 1st T20I Jamaica

Sabina Park Kingston Jamaica pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the 1st T20I between New Zealand and West Indies.

West Indies will take on New Zealand in the 1st match of the 3-match T20I series at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica. The hosts lost the last series against India, and they would want to make a comeback in this one. New Zealand rested their main players on the European tour, but they are at their full strength for this one.

Martin Guptill is looking brilliant for the Blackcaps, whereas the return of Kane Williamson and Devon Conway is a big boost. The all-rounders of the squad provide a lot of balance to this Kiwi side. For West Indies, they have to sort out their batting if they want to play well in this series.

Sabina Park Kingston Jamaica pitch report

The Sabina Park in Kingston is set to host a T20I game after a spell of more than 5 years. This iconic stadium has hosted a lot of iconic matches in the past.

The Sabina Park was famous for its pacy and bouncy tracks, but the surface has certainly slowed down in the recent past, and the batting has not been easy at all on this very ground. To score runs, the batters will have to show some composure as this track won’t suit the sloggers.

The spinners are expected to dominate on this wicket as there is a clear turn available for them, and the slow and low bounce of the track will make the spinners even more lethal. Even the pacers who can bowl good slower deliveries will enjoy bowling on this very track in Kingston.

This ground has hosted a total of 3 T20Is, where the average 1st innings score has been 134 runs. It is interesting that the average 1st innings score in CPL games played here is 161 runs. West Indies and Ireland played an ODI here in January 2022, where the spinners of both sides dominated the match.

The boundaries are not very big on this ground, but overall it is a tough track to bat on. Both captains may opt to bat first upon winning the toss.