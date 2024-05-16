Lewis Hamilton Names Kimi Antonelli as the Replacement He Wishes for at Mercedes

During the build-up to the 2024 Emilia Romagna GP, Lewis Hamilton was asked about his thoughts on who could be a possible replacement for him at Mercedes. His answer was a strong vote of confidence in the 17-year-old Italian F2 prodigy, Kimi Antonelli.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Grand Prix weekend, the seven-time world champion said, “Honestly I have no idea what Toto’s plans are but for me, taking on a youngster… If it was my job, if it was my role, I would probably take on Kimi [Antonelli].”

Hamilton‘s comments come in the backdrop of strong reports linking Antonelli with a move to the Silver Arrows. Kimi is a Mercedes-backed driver and team principal, Toto Wolff seems to be favoring a promotion for the Italian.

Antonelli burst onto the motorsport scene with a solid karting career. He then jumped into the Italian F4 series and won it at the second time of asking. From there on, it was a series of triumphs for the Mercedes prodigy with the ADAC Formula 4 championship, the Formula Regional Middle East Championship, and the FRECA series.

The 17-year-old then promptly took a step up to F2 directly, as he skipped a conventional season in F3. He currently races in F2 with the highly successful Prema team.

But with a lack of experience on his side, Antonelli could be an unknown quantity in the paddock despite his stellar junior career. Hence, he faces stiff competition from the likes of Carlos Sainz and Mick Schumacher who are also vying for that second Mercedes seat alongside George Russell.

Mercedes prepare Kimi Antonelli for F1 promotion

Considering Kimi Antonelli is not old enough to even apply for a super license, the 17-year-old already boasts a considerable amount of time behind the wheel of an F1 car. Courtesy of the Silver Arrows, the Italian racing ace has driven two private tests for the team.

Antonelli first drove the 2021 spec W12 at the Red Bull Ring in Austria. Thereafter, Mercedes also gave him the opportunity, after the 6 Hours of Imola in WEC, to test the W13 at the venue of this weekend’s Emilia Romagna GP.

Mercedes are looking to prime the youngster before an inevitable push-up to the big leagues. However, there are suggestions that he will not get a direct promotion to the Silver Arrows.

Wolff is keen to allow the Italian some time to familiarize with the paddock and the competition. Hence, a mid-season switch with Logan Sargeant at Williams is being touted as a reasonable possibility.

That said, Wolff himself has come on record to express that he does not want to prematurely put Antonelli into the limelight. He knows the consequences of such immense pressure on such a young career, and already feels bad about the constant chatter about the 17-year-old’s F1 debut.