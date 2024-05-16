mobile app bar

“This MF Can Get a Job Fresh Off the Bench?”: Kevin Garnett Livid Over JJ Redick Being Up For the Lakers HC Job Over His Former Teammate

Siddid Dey Purkayastha
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
"This MF Can Get A Job Fresh Off The Bench?": Kevin Garnett Livid Over JJ Redick Being Up For The Lakers HC Job Over His Former Teammate

JJ Redick and Kevin Garnett. Credits: USA TODAY Sports

The Lakers’ head coaching role has been the talk of the town since the organization fired Darvin Ham. As of now, former NBA player JJ Redick and veteran coaches Sam Cassell and James Borrego seem potential suitors for the role. The uncertainty around a possible decision from the Lakers has given rise to several speculations, generating varied reactions from NBA fans and experts.

Kevin Garnett seems keenly interested in the Lakers’ head coach recruitment process. In one of his recent Instagram stories, the Celtics legend shared a reel that furthered the rumor around JJ Redick finalizing a deal as the Lakers’ head coach. Adding his two cents on this ordeal, KG wrote in the caption,

“If this mf can get a job fresh off the bench, then why can’t my guy Sam Cassell get one too…” 

To substantiate KG’s claim, Cassell has sufficient experience as a player and a coach to take up the incumbent role for the Lakers. He is a 3x NBA champion as a player and is currently an assistant coach under Joe Mazzulla at the Boston Celtics. Clearly, Cassell’s credentials warrant him for the role over Redick.

However, as it now seems, Redick and Borrego seem like the finalists to fill the position. Furthermore, the former Clipper’s ties with LeBron James might also influence the front office’s decision if they wish to retain their veteran talisman for a few more seasons.

Interestingly, Kevin Garnett had previously also expressed his distaste over Redick taking up the potential head coaching role. Ripping into the former guard, alongside Stephen A. Smith, the Ticket said,

“JJ Redick does not know our cultural basketball. Okay, he knows what he knows, okay? When you start digging through the crates and the vinyls, that’s what I’m talking about.”

View on Website

The Lakers seem to have narrowed down several assistant coaches’ names as options to shop. Garnett will likely support his pal Sam Cassell for this gig, alongside whom he played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Boston Celtics.

Kevin Garnett’s relationship with Sam Cassell likely influenced his choice

KG and Sam Cassell’s relationship goes back to when they played for the Timberwolves and then the Celtics. Garnett considers himself lucky to play alongside Cassell in two different teams, as the latter was a strong veteran presence and a natural leader in the locker room.

Credits: Imago

During the 2003-04 season, the Wolves had captured the first seed in the Western Conference with a 58-24 record. At that time, they emerged as potential title contenders and had a dominant playoff run. Recalling Cassell’s stepping up as a leader for the team, last year, KG said,

 He [Sam Cassell] had been through so many series that he was giving us confidence on playing it out. That’s when I really value the veteran, that’s when I looked at the veteran to stand up, not the coaches, not not the organization, but the veterans that have been through it they navigated us through”

The Timberwolves unfortunately fell short against Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals. However, given Cassell’s veteran and coaching experience, it’s understandable why KG would back him for a potential Lakers head coach role.

Post Edited By:Hitesh Nigam

About the author

Siddid Dey Purkayastha

Siddid Dey Purkayastha

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Siddid Dey Purkayastha is an NBA Journalist at SportsRush, covering the sports for two years. He has always been a lover of sports and considers basketball as his favorite. While he has more than 600 articles under his belt, Siddid specializes in CoreSport pieces with on-point game analysis. He is an ardent fan of the Los Angeles Lakers, since Kobe Bryant's 80-point game made him a fan of the franchise. Apart from basketball, Siddid occasionally watches soccer and takes a fancy in following up with the Premier League in his free time.

Read more from Siddid Dey Purkayastha

Share this article

Don’t miss these