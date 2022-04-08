Sai Sudharsan cricketer: Why are Vijay Shankar and Varun Aaron not playing today’s IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans?

Vijay Shankar and Varun Aaron not playing: Gujarat Titans have made a couple of changes to their Playing XI for this match.

During the 16th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans at the Brabourne Stadium, Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya has won the toss and chose to bowl.

“Going to bowl first because I think dew might be a factor later. We had a couple of good games where things went our side. Lot of courage shown by the boys,” Pandya told Star Sports at the toss.

Wanting to follow a trend this season, Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal was also looking to chase a target at the Cricket Club of India tonight.

“Would’ve liked to bowl first as well but it is what it is. Did well last game batting first. Guys are taking a lot of responsibility. Have a lot of leaders in our side, makes my job easier,” Agarwal told Star Sports at the toss.

Why are Vijay Shankar and Varun Aaron not playing vs Punjab Kings?

Only unbeaten team in IPL 2022 thus far, Gujarat have had to make a couple of changes to their Playing XI for this match. Readers must note that all-rounder Vijay Shankar and fast bowler Varun Aaron are missing this match due to respective niggles.

As a result, Titans have included a couple of debutants in batter Sai Sudharsan and fast bowler Darshan Nalkande. Both playing their first-ever IPL match, Sudharsan and Nalkande play for Tamil Nadu and Vidarbha respectively in domestic cricket.

Sudharsan, 20, has scored 182 runs at an average and strike rate of 36.40 and 119.73 respectively in his seven-match T20 career. Meanwhile, 23-year old Nalkande has picked 43 wickets in 22 T20s at an average of 12.76, an economy rate of 7.25 and a strike rate of 10.5.

Punjab, on the other hand, have made a lone change by handing England wicket-keeper batter Jonny Bairstow a debut. In-form batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa has been made to sit out to accommodate Bairstow.