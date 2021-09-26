Sam Curran IPL 2021: Why is Dwayne Bravo not playing today’s IPL 2021 match vs KKR?

Dwayne Bravo not playing: Chennai Super Kings have made a solitary change to their Playing XI for their match of IPL 2021 Phase 2.

During the 38th match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan has won the toss and chose to bat.

“We are going to bat first, we don’t have any changes. Will be a different challenge as it’s a day game. There’s more pace in the wicket as compared to the last year. In this sort of heat, it might get slower later,” Morgan told Star Sports at the toss.

Coming on the back of a couple of victories, Knight Riders will take the field without any change to their Playing XI for the second time in a row.

Why is Dwayne Bravo not playing vs KKR?

Contrary to Kolkata, Chennai have made a solitary change to their Playing XI by bringing in all-rounder Sam Curran for all-rounder Dwayne Bravo. Super Kings’ highest wicket-taker in the first phase of IPL 2021, Curran had missed the first match in the UAE as he was still undergoing his mandatory quarantine period.

Not wanting to tinker with a winning combination, Chennai Super Kings opted to retain Bravo in their previous match. However, a recent niggle to Bravo has forced CSK to make this change in a bid to manage his workload.

“We have one change, [Sam] Curran comes in for [Dwayne] Bravo. He had a few niggles in the CPL [Caribbean Premier League], so we need to make sure he doesn’t develop them further. The support staff is very important. Having experienced players in the side helps. In IPL it’s about managing the combinations,” Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni told Star Sports at the toss.