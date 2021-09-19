Sam Curran not playing: The English all-rounder is expected to not take field in the first match of the second phase of IPL 2021.

The toss for the first match of the second phase of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will take place in a few minutes from now.

As far as the points table is concerned, Super Kings are at a better position than defending champions Indians. Chennai’s five victories and two losses in seven matches have put them at the second position on the points table. Mumbai, on the other hand, are at the fourth position on the back of four wins and three losses in their seven matches.

MI, who have a tendency of taking some time before peaking in the league phase, would want to begin this phase with a victory for teams won’t have the cushion of losing a few matches early up in the name of getting their combinations right.

ALSO READ: CSK vs MI Head to Head Records in IPL history

Considering the high-octane contests that CSK and MI have played over the years, fans can expect another such nerve-wrenching match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight.

Why is Sam Curran not playing today’s IPL 2021 match vs Mumbai Indians?

While the respective Playing XIs of both the teams will be known in the next few minutes, readers must note that it is all but confirmed that CSK all-rounder Sam Curran won’t be taking part in this match.

Super Kings’ highest wicket-taker in IPL 2021 for picking nine wickets in seven matches at an average of 24.11, an economy rate of 8.68 and a strike rate of 16.6, Curran’s absence is highly likely to be felt at Chennai due to his tendency of contributing across departments.

Curran, who had reached the UAE a few days after the other English players, is still undergoing his mandatory quarantine period. Hence, Chennai will have to field another overseas player in this match.

Team update for #CSK: Sam Curran will not be available for selection tomorrow as he is still in quarantine having arrived late from England Faf du Plessis attended his first day of training on Saturday and will be available for selection pic.twitter.com/duHbRf2gID — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) September 18, 2021

In 21 matches for Super Kings across two seasons, Curran has picked 22 wickets at an average of 25.50, an economy rate of 8.37 and a strike rate of 18.27. With the bat in hand, the southpaw has scored 238 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 143.37.