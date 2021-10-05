Sam Curran news: CSK all-rounder ruled out of IPL 2021; to miss ICC T20 World Cup 2021 as well

Sam Curran: The English all-rounder has been ruled out of two major white-ball tournaments due to a back injury.

England all-rounder Sam Curran has been ruled out of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021 to be played in the UAE and Oman from October 17.

Curran, who is currently in the UAE representing Chennai Super Kings in the 14th season of the Indian Premier League, will also miss the remainder of the biggest T20 competition.

With Curran conceding 111 runs in the eight wicket-less overs that he bowled across two matches in the UAE leg of IPL 2021, Super Kings had started to prefer veteran West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo in his place.

The last few months, in particular, haven’t been the best for the 23-year old player. Before getting dropped in the Test series against India at home, Curran had only dismissed three batters in as many matches at an average and strike rate of 79.33 and 148 respectively. In five innings with the bat in hand, Curran had only managed 74 runs at an average of 18.50.

The latest injury has further increased Curran’s woes. According to an ECB (England Cricket Board) release, Curran had suffered back pain after Rajasthan Royals vs CSK IPL 2021 match on Saturday.

“Results of the scan revealed the injury. He will fly back to the UK in the next couple of days and will have further scans and a full review later this week from the ECB’s medical team,” ECB said in an official statement.

Curran, who has played 16 T20Is for England, has been replaced by his elder brother Tom Curran in the national squad for the T20 World Cup. Much like Sam, Tom is also in the UAE waiting for an opportunity at table-toppers Delhi Capitals.

Readers must note that Tom Curran was among the three travelling reserves with the 15-member England squad for the world event. Fast bowler Reece Topley, whose last T20I dates back to 2016, has been added as a third reserve after playing a couple of ODIs during the tour of India earlier this year.