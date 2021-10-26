Sania Mirza reacts to hilarious “Jijaji-Jijaji” chants on Shoaib Malik during India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup game

Sania Mirza reacts to a video of Shoaib Malik where fans are chanting “Jijaji” during the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup game.

Pakistan defeated India on 24th October in Dubai and created history. There has been a lot of hate and negativity around social media after the game, but one comical thing also came in the way.

Shoaib Malik played his first game for Pakistan after 13 months, and the Indian crowd did cheer for him. He is quite famous in India since his marriage with Indian superstar Sania Mirza. Malik did not get the opportunity to bat as the team won by 10 wickets. Pakistan were chasing just 152 runs, and the combo of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan did all the damage.

Malik got married to Sania on April 12, 2010, and the Indian fans did mock him as well on the ground.

Sania Mirza reacts on “Jijaji” video

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza are a famous couple in the sports industry, During the game, Malik was fielding near the ropes, and the Indian fans started mocking him. They started calling him “Jijaji”, and the chants were clear enough to understand.

Sania Mirza, who is a winner of six grand-slam titles reacted to the funny video on Twitter.

Shoaib last played for Pakistan in September 2020 on the English tour. He was then dropped from the side on the basis of his performances. He was not even a part of Pakistan’s initial 15-men squad for the T20 World Cup, but Pakistan made a late change in the end. Malik replaced injured Sohaib Maqsood in the squad.

Malik is overall the third-highest run-scorer in T20 cricket with over 11,000 runs, whereas he has scalped 152 wickets with the ball.

However, Simon Doull did express his doubts on the inclusion of Malik in the T20 World Cup squad. “I watched them both in the CPL and, I mean, I have got to say Shoaib Malik was really bad. Really bad. Eyes were gone, [he was] really struggling. I know he had one really good innings in the [National T20 cup] but I just watched him enough in the CPL”