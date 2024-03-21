Serena Williams No Longer The Most Followed Women’s Tennis Player in the World on Social Media; Here’s A New List of the Top 5 in 2024

Tennis stars are some of the most renowned athletes in the world. The WTA stars are loved by their fans who follow them on social media to get behind the scenes of their lives. Also, the tennis players of the new generation love to interact with their fans on social media. Players like Serena Williams are still famous despite her retirement.

In 2024, when the social media is on an all time rise, WTA stars often post updates for their fans on their social media accounts. Here is a list of top five most followed women’s tennis players across the social media platforms.

1. Sania Mirza (37 million)

Sania Mirza is a WTA star from India. Mirza has been thrilling fans with her tennis skills for more a decade and has been a star on social media too. Mirza is a star on Facebook with over 15 million followers. The Indian tennis ace is followed by 13.1 Million users on Instagram, while her followers on X are over 9 Million.

2. Serena Williams (35 million)

Serena Williams is the second most followed women’s tennis player on social media in 2024. Despite retiring from tennis in 2022, the American star is still loved by the fans. Williams has 17.2 million followers on Instagram and 7.4 million on Facebook. Also, Williams has 10.4 million followers on her X account. The American often engages with her fans through her social media accounts.

3. Maria Sharapova (27 million)

Maria Sharapova was the talk of the tennis world during her peak years. Now after retirement, the Russian ace is still a famous figure in the social media world. Sharapova has 15 million followers on Facebook. Also, the Russian star has over 12 million followers on Instagram and Twitter each.

4. Ana Ivanovic (7.3 million)

Ana Ivanovic is one of the most famous tennis stars of all time. The former tennis star is married to soccer ace, Bastian Schweinsteiger and the couple is famous on social media. Ivanovic has 3.2 million followers on Facebook. Also, the Serbian has over 4 million followers on other social media accounts.

5. Caroline Wozniacki (5.9 million)

Wozniacki is another one of the veteran tennis stars. The former World No.1 is a popular figure among fans who follow her on social media. Wozniacki has over 2.9 million followers on Twitter. Also, the tennis star is followed by around 3 million people on other social media platforms.