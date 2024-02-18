5 Tennis Stars Who Own a House in Dubai Ft. Roger Federer $23.5 Million Penthouse at Le Reve

Tennis is one of the highest-paying sports in the world. A tennis star at the top of his game is guaranteed to make multi-million dollars. The high prize money and the interest from the brand markets can result in more money than many other sports. With real estate investments on the rise in the Middle East, Dubai has recently become a home for many tennis stars such as the great Roger Federer, as they enjoy the beauty of the country and take a break from their busy schedule.

Many global icons like Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham and Michael Schumacher have already brought properties in Dubai. Even many tennis stars have brought a house in Dubai, where they usually spend some time off with their families.

Roger Federer paved the way for tennis to grow in Dubai

Roger Federer has a dreamy penthouse in Dubai. The Swiss maestro likes to spend a couple of months each year in Dubai, as an escape from the cold in Switzerland. Hence, Roger Federer spent around $23.5 million to buy himself a house in the capital of UAE. The spectacular penthouse has a view of the Dubai Marina. The house is spread over 567 sqm in a luxurious tower called Le Reve with a helicopter available for hire.

It is no surprise that Roger Federer is the most successful tennis player of all-time in Dubai, winning the DDFC ATP 500 title a record 8 times. Federer also featured in a special Burj Al Arab match with Andre Agassi at the top of the iconic building in 2005.

Paula Badosa doesn’t mind not living in Monte Carlo with Stefanos Tsitsipas

Paula Badosa has been living in Dubai for more than a year. Badosa often posts pictures with her boyfriend, Stefanos Tsitsipas when the couple are vacationing in Dubai. Recently, Badosa admitted that she loves living in Dubai and hailed it as one of the best cities in the world. She even went on to call it her ‘second home’.

“I’ve been living here in Dubai this past year. I love this city, it’s one of my favorite cities in the whole world. I chose this city because it’s one of the best. I feel amazing here.”

Sania Mirza, another Grand Slam champion with a Dubai house like Roger Federer

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has been living in the posh area of Palm Jumeirah in Dubai for over ten years. Her luxurious house in Dubai includes a vintage wall piece, lavish living rooms and state of the art architecture. The former Indian tennis player used to live her with her ex-husband Shoaib Malik. Mirza has opted for a vintage, royal look for her house.

Boris Becker has a history with Dubai too

Tennis legend Boris Becker has worked a lot towards investing since his retirement. The German has invested a lot into properties which also includes Dubai. Becker has a commercial real estate project in Dubai under his name. Boris Becker endorses a 19-storey building at the heart of Dubai, having also been a part of a popular fashion show in the city in the early 2000s.

Svetlana Kuznetsova, another Russian who prefers Dubai

Svetlana Kuznetsova is one of the most famous tennis players from Russia. The Russian star made a lot of money throughout her career. In 2023, her net worth was estimated to be around $30 million USD.

Kuznetsova won the US Open and French Open titles once each during her career and turned out as one of the most marketable women’s athlete at the time. The Russian married Vladimir Solodovnik and duo have many properties across the world. Svetlana Kuznetsova has bought houses in Dubai, Russia and the United States. The couple like to spend their holidays at their home in Middle East.