Sanju Samson international career: Sanju Samson highest score in T20 international

Sanju Samson international career: The wicket-keeper batter from Kerala is still quite young in terms of experience in international Cricket.

During the second T20I of the ongoing India’s tour of Ireland at The Village Cricket ground in Malahide, Dublin, team India have made three changes to their playing 11 after their skipper Hardik Pandya won the Toss and opted to bat first.

While pacer Avesh Khan and and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal have made way for Harshal Patel and Ravi Bishnoi in the XI respectively, wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson has been included as Ruturaj Gaikwad’s replacement, who suffered a niggle during the first T20I.

As soon as Pandya announced Samson’s selection post the Toss, the crowd welcomed the news with a huge roar. In fact, BCCI has been subject to criticism ever since Samson’s name was missing from the T20I squad from the recently concluded series against South Africa, and it only intensified after he was also excluded from the playing XI during the first T20I against Ireland a couple of days ago as well.

Sanju Samson international career

Despite being a household name for quite a few years now, more so after he became captain of the IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals last year, the 27-year-old is still quite new in terms of experience in international Cricket.

Having made his international debut during the second T20I of India’s tour of Zimbabwe in the year 2015, Samson made a comeback into the Indian team five years later against Sri Lanka in Pune.

All in all, he has played 13 T20Is (excluding today’s T20I against Ireland) and a lone ODI against Sri Lanka last year in Colombo.

A gifted stroke maker, Sanju’s record does not do justice to his international numbers so far. Across his 12 T20I innings, the right-handed batter has scored a total of 174 runs at an average of 14.50.

During the solitary ODI against Sri Lanka, Samson played a handy knock of 46 (46), with the help of 5 Fours and a Six.

Sanju Samson highest score in T20 international

Making the best use of the opportunity that has come his way today, Samson has smashed a 31-ball half-century, which is now also his highest score in T20 international Cricket.

I remember Sanju Samson’s debut for RR like it was yesterday. An impressive 18-year-old who came in under Rahul Dravid’s leadership, and remained unbeaten in a chase against Punjab 🙌 And now I’ve seen him reach his maiden T20I fifty. Full circle 🧿♥️#IREvIND — Rupin Kale (@Vegansportlover) June 28, 2022

At the time of writing, he was batting at the score of 70* off mere 39 deliveries with the help of 9 Fours and 3 Sixes.