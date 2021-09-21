Sanju Samson out today: KL Rahul grabs fantastic catch as Ishan Porel dismisses Samson to pick maiden IPL wicket

Sanju Samson out: The captain of Rajasthan Royals played a bad shot to gift his wicket in the first match of IPL 2021 Phase 2.

During the 32nd match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Dubai, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson fell cheaply after playing a false shot.

It all happened on the first delivery of the eighth over when Samson’s attempt of cutting Ishan Porel resulted in his dismissal. In what was a rank short and wide delivery, Samson’s cut saw him edging the ball to his counterpart Lokesh Rahul behind the wickets.

Rahul, who grabbed a fantastic one-handed catch to his right, played a vital role in sending back a potential danger in Samson. Coming in to bat at No. 3 eight the sixth over, 26-year old Samson walked back to the pavilion after scoring 4 (5).

Porel, who had opened the bowling alongside Mohammed Shami on his IPL debut, picked a wicket with the first ball of his second spell after leaking 25 runs in two overs of his first spell.

After Rahul won the toss and invited Royals in to bat, Evin Lewis and Yashasvi Jaiswal put together a brisk 54-run opening partnership to put on display a stroke-filled start in the powerplay at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Sanju Samson out

Woah! Plucked outta thin air by KL 👏👏👏 #RR might keep going hard, batting deep today. — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) September 21, 2021

Poor shot by Samson, great catch by Rahul leading to an unforgettable moment for young Ishan Porel who gets his maiden wicket — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 21, 2021

Samson average dips further in Dubai. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) September 21, 2021

Terrific catch by KL Rahul to dismiss Sanju Samson. Ishan Porel gets his maiden IPL wicket. pic.twitter.com/VPJoP8cuOH — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 21, 2021

