Sanju Samson vs Kuldeep Yadav head to head IPL record: Sanju Samson vs Delhi Capitals stats

Sanju Samson vs Kuldeep Yadav: The captain of Rajasthan Royals will be facing Delhi Capitals spinner for the sixth time in T20s.

Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will lock horns with each other for the second time in Indian Premier League 2022 tonight. Set to play at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, both RR and DC need victories to bolster their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

Out of the five matches that Rajasthan have played at this venue, they have won three and lost two (including a win and two losses this season). Delhi, on the other hand, have won one and lost three (including two this season) out of their four matches here.

Sanju Samson vs Delhi Capitals stats

Royals captain Samson, who has represented Capitals for a couple of seasons, will be playing his 15th match against his former team. In the previous 14 occasions, Samson has scored 280 runs at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 138.61 including a half-century.

Samson, who would be looking to improve his record against this particular opposition, had scored a career-best 70* (53) with the help of eight fours and a six against them last season.

As a wicket-keeper, Samson has grabbed six catches and affected a couple of stumping dismissals against DC across eight IPL seasons.

Sanju Samson vs Kuldeep Yadav head to head IPL record

Samson vs Delhi spinner Kuldeep Yadav will form for an intriguing head-to-head player battle in Navi Mumbai tonight. In their previous five encounters, Samson has scored 39 (31) with the help of three fours and a six at a strike rate of 125.80 against Yadav.

Samson, who has managed to not get out against Yadav in the IPL, will have to call the shots against him in the middle overs to nullify his threat.