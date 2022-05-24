Sanju Samson vs Rashid Khan IPL stats: Sanju Samson at Eden Gardens IPL record and stats

Sanju Samson vs Rashid Khan IPL stats: The two short-format experts will be facing each other for the 10th time tonight.

Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, who had finished Indian Premier League 2022 league stage at the first and second position respectively, will be facing each other for the second time in the tournament in Qualifier 1 at the Eden Gardens tonight.

As IPL returns to Kolkata after as many as three years, Gujarat will be playing their first-ever match here. Rajasthan, on the other hand, haven’t fared well at this venue winning two and losing eight matches over the years.

Back at a venue that’s seen so many iconic moments over decades 🔥 Catch our Titans talking about this amazing vibe called Eden 😍💙#AavaDe #SeasonOfFirsts #TATAIPL #GTvRR pic.twitter.com/Y1P0jHrJ2B — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 24, 2022

Sanju Samson vs Rashid Khan IPL stats

Second-highest run-scorer for his team and 16th highest overall this season, Royals captain Sanju Samson has a point to prove after his non-selection in the Indian T20I squad for a five-match home series against South Africa next month.

Samson, who has scored 374 runs in 14 IPL 2022 innings at a strike rate of 147.24 including a couple of half-centuries, had scored 11 (11) in an unsuccessful 193-run chase against GT in Navi Mumbai last month.

Dominating proceedings won’t be a mean task for Samson as he is set to face Titans spinner Rashid Khan. In their past nine encounters against each other, all Samson has scored against Rashid is 68 (71) with the help of four fours and a six at a strike rate of 95.77. While Rashid has dismissed Samson just once in T20s, the latter will have to play much better against the opposition’s premier bowler.

Sanju Samson at Eden Gardens IPL record and stats

Samson, who has represented RR and Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals) in seven IPL matches across five seasons at the Eden Gardens, has scored 199 runs at an average and strike rate of 28.43 and 130.92 respectively including a couple of half-centuries at this venue.