DY Patil Stadium pitch report RR vs MI: Rajasthan vs Mumbai pitch report today IPL match at DY Patil Sports Academy

DY Patil Stadium pitch report RR vs MI: Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians will lock horns against each other at the DY Patil Stadium

Mumbai Indians will take on Rajasthan Royals in the 44th league game of the Indian Premier League 2022. The game will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians are out of the tournament, and they will just play for respect. However, the Mumbai Indians can cut down the chances of other teams. Rajasthan Royals have been brilliant this season with both bat and the ball.

Jos Buttler has scored three centuries in the tournament, and he is the current owner of the orange cap, whereas Yuzvendra Chahal is holding the purple cap. In the last game against RCB, the Royals won without any major contribution from Buttler and Chahal.

DY Patil Stadium has hosted a total of 13 IPL 2022 games so far. Out of 13 games, six teams have won while chasing, whereas the score has been defended seven times. The average 1st innings score this season at this ground has been 170 runs.

In the last couple of games, the bowlers have dominated the proceedings. The bowlers have got some grip from the pitch and it has not been easy to bat here. The average 1st innings total in T20s at this ground is 157 runs, which suggests that this ground is tough for batting as compared to the other venues.

Kuldeep Yadav earlier said in the season that the bigger dimensions of the DY Patil Stadium allow the spinners to toss up the deliveries, and they can make use of the boundaries. This stadium is one of the rare venues this season where the defending teams have dominated the proceedings as compared to chasing teams.

The highest score this season on this ground has been posted by Chennai Super Kings (216 runs) against RCB, whereas the lowest score has been posted by Kolkata Knight Riders (128 runs).