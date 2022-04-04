CPL 2022 retentions: Full list of retentions and signings of all Caribbean Premier League 2022 teams

CPL 2022 retentions: The SportsRush brings you all the retention details of all six teams of the Caribbean Premier League 2022.

West Indies’ premier T20 tournament Caribbean Premier League is set to be played in August-September this year. Ahead of the season, all six teams have announced their retentions, and they have signed some players as well ahead of the draft.

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots won the title last year by defeating St Lucia Kings in the final. Roston Chase was the highest run-scorer last season, whereas Ravi Rampaul was the highest wicket-taker.

Trinbago Knight Riders have done great business this season. They gave retained Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine, whereas they have now acquired the services of Andre Russell and Nicholas Pooran as well. St Kitts & Nevis Patriots have also added some great players in Andre Fletcher and Darren Bravo.

It is worth mentioning that there is no mention of Chris Gayle in the list. Chris Gayle has not retired formally from the game yet.

CPL 2022 retentions

Trinbago Knight Riders:

Retained: Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Tion Webster.

Signed: Andre Russell [From Jamaica Tallawahs], Nicholas Pooran [From Guyana Amazon Warriors].

St Lucia Kings:

Retained: Roston Chase, Kesrick Williams, Alzarri Joseph, Jeavor Royal.

Signed: Johnson Charles [From Barbados Royals], Mark Deyal [Re-signed].

Jamaica Tallawahs:

Retained: Rovman Powell, Kennar Lewis, Shamarh Brooks.

Signed: Fabian Allen [From St Kitts & Nevis Patriots], Brandon Kings [From Guyana Amazon Warriors].

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots:

Retained: Dwayne Bravo, Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes.

Signed: Andre Fletcher [From St Lucia Kings], Darren Bravo [From Trinbago Knight Riders].

Barbados Royals:

Retained: Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh, Oshane Thomas, Nyeem Young.

Signed: Obed McCoy [From St Lucia Kings], Devon Thomas [From St Kitts and Nevis Patriots].

Guyana Amazon Warriors:

Retained: Shimron Hetmyer, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Chandrapaul Hemraj.

Signed: Keemo Paul [From St Lucia Kings], Gudakesh Motie [Re-signed].