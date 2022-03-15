“Sanju Samson, what a player he is”: When Shane Warne lauded Sanju Samson for his knock against CSK in IPL 2020

Shane Warne had a stake in Rajasthan Royals, and he called Sanju Samson an absolute champion after his knock against CSK in IPL 2020.

The news of the demise of Shane Warne has shocked the whole cricketing world. Shane Warne was arguably one of the greatest players to ever play the game. He was the first bowler in the world to claim 700 test wickets. He ended his career with 708 test wickets, whereas he has 293 ODI wickets under his belt. Warne also bowled the “Ball of the Century” in the 1993 Ashes.

Apart from his on-field records, Warne has had a lot of controversies throughout his career. He failed the drug test ahead of the 2003 World Cup. Warne even passed on the critical information to a bookmaker about the game. He has also been in a rift with Muttiah Muralitharan, Arjuna Ranatunga and Steve Waugh. Despite all the off-field controversies, Warne is hugely admired in the cricketing circuit.

Shane Warne calls Sanju Samson a “champion”

In IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs in a league match. Sanju Samson was at his best in the game, where he scored 74 runs in just 32 balls courtesy of nine sixes and a boundary. Samson completed his half-century in just 19 balls.

Legendary Shane Warne was closely associated with the Royals, and he hailed Sanju Samson after that game. Warne called Sanju Samson an absolute champion and said that he is surprised that Sanju is not playing in all three formats of the game.

“Sanju Samson, what a player he is. I have said for a long time and I think Sanju Samson is probably one of the most exciting players I have seen for a long time,” Shane Warne said in Rajasthan Royals Insta Live.

“He is that good. He is an absolute champion he is got all the shots, quality, and class.”

Rajasthan Royals will start their IPL 2022 campaign against Gujarat Titans at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.