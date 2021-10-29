Sarah Taylor appointed as Assistant Coach of Team Abu Dhabi in Abu Dhabi T10 League

Former England wicketkeeper batter Sarah Taylor becomes only the second women coach in men’s professional franchise Cricket

Regarded as one of the greatest wicketkeeper in modern day Cricket (male or female), former England cricketer, Sarah Taylor has been appointed assistant coach of Team Abu Dhabi in the Abu Dhabi T10 league. The next edition of the league is set to begin from next month on November 19.

With this appointment, the 32-year-old has become only the second women coach in men’s professional franchise Cricket. It is also worth noting that the former England wicketkeeper batter was also the first woman specialist coach of the men’s county side with Sussex in the United Kingdom.

Sarah Taylor, the greatest wicketkeeper I have seen (and am likely to see), has been appointed assistant coach of Team Abu Dhabi in the Abu Dhabi T10. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@SachinAzharCT) (@ovshake42) October 29, 2021

This induction might act as a pathbreaking moment in a world dominated mostly by men regardless the sector or industry people work in. She might actually act as a fitting role model for women around the world, in general, and sports in particular and we are fortunate that Sarah thinks on similar lines as well.

“If she can do it, why can’t I?”- Sarah Taylor

Seeing this appointment as a wonderful opportunity, Taylor exclaims she’d love to think that some young girl or woman watches her coach a men’s team and thereby sees it as an opportunity and an example to push a bit more in their respective careers, and perhaps challenge the defined gender roles by the patriarchal world.

“Coming into this franchise world, you get players and coaches coming in from all around the world where it may not necessarily be the norm but I’d love to think that some young girl or some woman watching can see me in the coaching team and realize that’s an opportunity and they can push for it, saying ‘If she can do it, why can’t I?’,” Taylor said.

“I do hope that it becomes a little more normal and I may be the first [in a franchise role] but I won’t be the last. Coaching is my passion and it’s kind of going down the men’s route, which is really exciting”, Taylor further added.

She would work alongside head coach Paul Farbrace during the tournament, with the former South Africa allrounder Lance Klusener – currently Afghanistan’s head coach at the men’s T20 World Cup – also on the coaching staff.

Sarah Taylor numbers

Having made her debut in 2006, the 32-year-old Taylor played in 10 Tests, 126 ODIs and 90 T20Is before announcing her international retirement in 2019.

In what has been a stellar career, Sarah has also won two ICC Women’s World Cups in 2009 and 2017, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2009, ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year thrice, and the 2014 Women’s ODI cricketer of the year.

She would be coaching the likes of Chris Gayle, Liam Livingstone, Fidel Edwards, Paul Stirling and the likes during the initial phase of her career. Team Abu Dhabi squad Chris Benjamin, Danny Briggs, Ahmed Daniyal, Fidel Edwards, Muhammad Farazuddin, Chris Gayle, Colin Ingram, Marchant de Lange, Liam Livingstone, Obed Mccoy, Rohan Mustafa, Naveen-ul-Haq, Phil Salt, Paul Stirling.