Sarah Taylor proposed Virat Kohli: Did Sarah Taylor really propose to Virat Kohli on Twitter?

Over the years, speculations have been rife that former England wicket-keeper batter Sarah Taylor once proposed to former India captain Virat Kohli on social media platform Twitter. Both fan and media-made narrative gained so much prominence that Kohli was asked about the same by actor-comedian Kapil Sharma on his show “Comedy Night With Kapil” years ago.

However, even on the show, there was no concrete proof around the matter as a fake collage of Kohli and Taylor (with a message written by the latter) was displayed on the screen. Kohli, who didn’t respond about whether Taylor proposed to him or not, shared a hilarious anecdote around the incident involving his mother Saroj Kohli.

“We were playing [ICC World Twenty20 2014] in Bangladesh. This tweet was probably done after the semi-final match. But we were occupied with practice and all. Didn’t pay attention to it. Later on, I read somewhere that my mother said in an interview that I am too young to get married. My mother didn’t even give me a chance [to react],” Kohli had said amusingly on the show.

Did Sarah Taylor really propose to Virat Kohli on Twitter?

It is noteworthy that there is no evidence of Taylor proposing Kohli on Twitter. However, much like South Africa opening batter Laura Wolvaardt, even Taylor and her teammates seem to have admired Kohli as a cricketer back in the day.

In fact, there is a photo of Kohli with English Women’s cricketers namely Taylor, Kate Cross and Danielle Wyatt. Probably clicked during India’s tour of England 2014, the photo was uploaded on Twitter by Cross four years ago. Apparently, Kohli wanted to meet Taylor for an early breakfast in 2014.

One of the more bizarre wake up calls I’ve ever had 🤣. #5ambreakfast — Sarah Taylor (@Sarah_Taylor30) April 7, 2019

In another series of tweets, England opener Wyatt jokingly asked Kohli to marry her in 2014 only to be interrupted by English seamer Katherine Brunt at the time. While Brunt’s tweet appears to have been deleted now, she had hilariously written how Kohli had already asked her out.

“Too late Don he asked me last week!,” read Brunt’s tweet. Readers must note that Brunt is now known as Katherine Sciver-Brunt after marrying England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt last year.

As far as Taylor is concerned, she retweeted Kohli’s marriage (to Anushka Sharma) tweet in 2017 to troll Wyatt with respect to missing the bus.

All that the above mentioned tweets signify is a cordial bond between Kohli and English cricketers.

Is Sarah Taylor an active cricketer?

Taylor, who recently announced pregnancy with partner Diana Main, retired as an international cricketer in 2019 due to mental health issues. Having represented Welsh Fire in The Hundred 2021, Taylor has since had various coaching stints at Sussex, Team Abu Dhabi and Manchester Originals. Taylor, 33, became the first-ever female specialist coach for a Men’s County team in 2021.