SCG weather tomorrow: Saturday weather in Sydney Cricket Ground for NZ vs SL Super 12 match

SCG weather tomorrow: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 matches on October 29.

Day 3 of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground will be observed tomorrow with only one match to be played as a rare case scenario. New Zealand and Sri Lanka will lock horns against each other for the first time in over three years and at this venue to allure all the limelight on a Saturday.

While New Zealand have won one and lost two out of their three Sydney T20Is in the past, Sri Lanka had ended up losing both their previous Sydney T20Is.

While three teams are in between New Zealand and Sri Lanka on the points table, the winner of this match will reach to the top of the points table.

SCG weather tomorrow

With a total of four Super 12 matches already getting abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled, it is a respite of the biggest order that no rain is predicted in Sydney for tomorrow.

A cool and pleasant day in the city will see temperature ranging between 17-21 degree during match hours. According to weather portal AccuWeather, there is practically 0% rain probability in Sydney on Saturday.

Therefore, fans can be rest assured of a full-fledged 40-over match until and unless rain gods change their minds miraculously. Only the fourth match of this World Cup here, fans, especially ones supporting New Zealand, are expected to fill the stands at the iconic SCG.

With weather almost certain to be conducive for uninterrupted action, another intriguing match is the need of the hour a day after the abandonment of two consecutive matches in Melbourne today.

Hourly weather in Sydney Cricket Ground

07:00 PM – 21 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

08:00 PM – 19 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

09:00 PM – 18 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

10:00 PM – 18 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

11:00 PM – 17 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

00:00 AM – 17 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).