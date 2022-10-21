SCG weather tomorrow: Sydney weather forecast for Australia vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 match

SCG weather tomorrow: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for AUS vs NZ T20 World Cup match.

International cricket will mark its presence for the first time at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the ongoing Australian summer tomorrow. And there wouldn’t have been a better and bigger event than hosts and defending champions Australia facing New Zealand in the first Super 12 match of ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

An evening contest in the city will be played in front of a packed house as fans of both the teams don’t want to let go of a chance of witnessing arch-rivals take part in a World Cup tournament opener on a Saturday evening.

SCG weather tomorrow

In spite of all the ballyhoo around the 13th match of the tournament, it might get adversely affected as weather has it in it to play spoilsport. For the unversed, rain is scheduled to pour over the city throughout the day tomorrow.

Otherwise a pleasant day is Sydney as far as the temperature is concerned, October 22 is already alluring a lot of prayers from around the world with respect to keeping the rain at bay at least during the evening.

According to weather portal AccuWeather, there is a 28% – 51% rain prediction at the iconic venue during the match hours. A highest of 51% around 10:00 PM (local time) could have space for some play to happen especially during the first couple of hours after the scheduled start.

In a situation where a truncated match appears to be a certainty, both captains in Aaron Finch and Kane Williamson would be looking to field first in order to be aware about what they will have to chase if the DLS Method comes into play in the second innings due to rain.

Sydney weather tomorrow hourly

06:00 PM – 22 degree (Rain Probability – 28%).

07:00 PM – 22 degree (Rain Probability – 33%).

08:00 PM – 21 degree (Rain Probability – 43%).

09:00 PM – 21 degree (Rain Probability – 47%).

10:00 PM – 21 degree (Rain Probability – 51%).

11:00 PM – 21 degree (Rain Probability – 39%).