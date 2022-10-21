Sydney Cricket Ground pitch report: Australia vs New Zealand pitch report tomorrow match at SCG T20 World Cup 2022

Sydney Cricket Ground pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the Australia vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match.

Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney is set to host the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between New Zealand and Australia on Saturday. This ground will mark the start of the Super-12 stage of the tournament.

Australia’s playing 11 is almost fixed for the match, but the weather in Sydney may force them to tweak a little, and Aaron Finch has hinted about the same as well. Tim David will be playing in his very first world-cup, and the team would want to start their title defense with a bang.

The Blackcaps lost in the final last year, and they would want to progress one more step this time around. The team is looking in good rhythm lately, but the record they possess in Australia is not great, and they would try to overcome it.

Sydney Cricket Ground pitch report

Sydney Cricket Ground is one of the most iconic stadiums in the world, and it is the perfect venue to start the Super-12 stages of the ICC T20 World Cup. The pitch at the SCG is generally a belter of a wicket, and the batters will look forward to playing at this venue.

The pitch in Sydney is a flat one with an equal amount of bounce, and there is a good carry on the wicket as well. A fresh pitch is expected in this match, and we can expect a high-scoring encounter. The outfield of the ground is lightning-quick, and the batters will get the full value for their shots.

In the last BBL season, this track was absolutely brilliant for batting. A total of 6 matches were played here, where the chasing teams won three games and three games were won by the teams batting first. The average 1st innings score was 174 runs. In T20Is, the average 1st innings score here is 168 runs.

The boundaries of this ground are not that big as well, and it will be easy for the batters to clear them. Looking at the overcast conditions in Sydney, both captains may opt to bat upon winning the toss.