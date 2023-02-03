SCO vs HEA pitch report of Perth Stadium: Optus Stadium pitch report for BBL 12 final today match

Perth Scorchers will take on Brisbane Heat in the final of the Big Bash League 2022-23 at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The Scorchers have been brilliant in the tournament so far, and they have earned the right to play the final at their home venue.

Perth Scorchers topped the table with 11 wins in 14 matches, and they defeated Sydney Sixers in the Qualifier to reach the final. This team has faced a lot of issues in the tournament, but still, they have managed to dominate every single team so far.

Brisbane Heat had a really tough start to their campaign, but they have surprised everyone by reaching the final. Despite losing their top international players because of international duties, this team managed to knock out Sydney Sixers.

SCO vs HEA pitch report of Perth Stadium

The Optus Stadium in Perth is set to host the final match of the season. It is known to everyone that Perth’s track has always supported the pacers, and the same has been the case in this season of the BBL as well. During the T20 World Cup last year, it was the toughest track to bat on in the tournament.

There is a lot of bounce on this wicket, and the pacers will just love their time out there in the middle. In the initial overs of the game, the pacers will be able to move the ball as well. A total of 8 BBL 12 matches have been played here, where 6 have been won by the chasing teams. The average 1st innings score in BBL 12 has been 156 runs.

Perth Scorchers’ pacers have loved bowling here, and they would want to do the same here as well. The boundaries are not that big at this ground, and if the batters can get set, they will be able to play their shots too. Both captains would want to chase upon winning the toss at this venue.