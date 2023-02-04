BBL 12 Man of the Tournament: Who won Man of the series award in Big Bash League 2022-23 season

The Big Bash League 2022-23 is finally coming to an end after 61 matches. Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat are up against each other in the final of the tournament. There were a lot of twists and turns in the tournament as nobody expected Brisbane Heat to be reaching the final after such a slow start.

The teams were filled with some star international players, but most of them left the tournament midway due to their participation in the multiple T20 Leagues going around. Some of the big names flopped in the tournament, whereas some new superstars were also born.

Sydney Thunder got out for just 15 runs, which is a world record for the lowest total in a T20I match. The BBL has faced some tough competition from the other leagues due to its financial structure and number of fixtures, but it was a good season in terms of the matches being played.

BBL 12 Man of the Tournament

Adelaide Strikers’ all-rounder Matthew Short has been named the BBL 12 Player of the tournament. It is certain that he was not the favourite ahead of the tournament to win the award, but he impressed everyone with his performances. He played some great knocks for the team at the top order, and he was a genuine wicket-taker as well.

Short scored 458 runs in the tournament at an average of 35.23, where he scored a century and a couple of half-centuries. With his spin-bowling, he scalped 11 wickets in the tournament. The impact Short had on the tournament was extraordinary, and he won a few matches on his own for his side.

After a great BBL season, it is certain that Short will be getting a lot of opportunities from all around the globe. A few of the former Australian players have asked for his international selection, whereas Ricky Ponting has said that Short deserves opportunities in the Indian Premier League as well.