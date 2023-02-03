Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat head to head: SCO vs HEA head to head records in BBL finals

The final match of the ongoing 12th season of the Big Bash League will be played between Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat at the Perth Stadium tomorrow. Defending champions Scorchers’ third consecutive BBL final will also be their eighth final in the history of the tournament. Having already lifted the title four times, Perth is the most successful BBL franchise ever.

Heat, on the contrary, have qualified for the final only for the second time. It was exactly a decade ago when Brisbane’s solitary appearance in the final thus far had witnessed them lifting a maiden BBL title. It was under the captaincy of Chris Hartley that BH had defeated PS by 34 runs at the Western Australia Cricket Association Ground back in the day.

Scorchers, however, have a much better head-to-head record against this opposition. Coming on the back of a five-match unbeaten spree (including two in the last one month) against Heat, they should be confident of taking revenge of their loss from what was only the second season of the BBL. In all honesty, PS deserve to lift the title for the fifth time on the back of winning 12 and losing three out of their 15 BBL 12 matches.

As far as the Optus Stadium is concerned, Scorchers have won 18 and lost 10 out of their 18 matches at their home ground. Heat don’t have this good a record here as they’ve won one and lost three out of their four matches at this stadium.

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat head to head records

Total number of matches played: 20

Matches won by PS: 13

Matches won by BH: 7

Matches played in February: 2 (PS 1, BH 1)

Matches played on Saturday: 4 (PS 2, BH 2)

Matches played at Perth Stadium: 4 (PS 3, BH 1)

PS average score against BH: 151

BH average score against PS: 148

Most runs for PS: 327 (Cameron Bancroft)

Most runs for BH: 214 (Jimmy Peirson)

Most wickets for PS: 22 (Andrew Tye)

Most wickets for BH: 7 (Mark Steketee)

Most catches for PS: 8 (Josh Inglis)

Most catches for BH: 7 (Jimmy Peirson)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).