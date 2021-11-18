“Security is the main challenge there”: Anurag Thakur reveals that the Government will take decision on India’s participation in 2025 Champions Trophy

2025 Champions Trophy: Pakistan will host the tournament, but there are doubt’s over India’s traveling to the nation.

ICC announced that Pakistan will host the 2025 Champions Trophy. Pakistan have not hosted a single ICC Tournament since the 1996 ODI world cup, co-hosted by India & Sri Lanka. They were supposed to host some 2011 WC games, but they were denied to due to security issues.

Just after the announcement, the question of whether India will travel to Pakistan has raised. After the 2008 Mumbai Attacks, India and Pakistan just play against each other in the ICC tournaments, whereas Pakistani players are not allowed to play the IPL.

The Indian team last traveled to Pakistan in the 2008 Asia Cup, whereas the last bilateral series in Pakistan was in 2005-06. After the 2008 attacks, both teams have played just played one bilateral series in 2012-13, hosted by India. Pakistan have however traveled to India in the 2011 World Cup, 2012-13 Bilateral series, and the 2016 T20 World Cup.

2025 Champions Trophy: Anurag Thakur reveals Government will take the decision

Anurag Thakur, India’s sports minister addressed the press regarding the same. He revealed that the Indian Government will make their security checks before allowing the travel to Pakistan.

“The Indian government – the Home Ministry – has earlier also made its decision,” Thakur told reporters.

“Even in the past, you would have seen many countries have pulled out to go there (Pakistan) and play because the situation there is not normal.”

“Security is the main challenge there, like teams have been attacked in the past, which is a concern. So when the time comes, the Indian government will take a decision depending on the circumstances then.”

The 2025 Champions Trophy is set to be the first major ICC tournament to be hosted in Pakistan since 1996 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/2HAX92IMP8 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) November 16, 2021

Rameez Raja, PCB chairman has thanked ICC to reward them with an ICC tournament.

“I am pleased no end with the ICC’s decision to select Pakistan as a host nation for one of their elite tournaments,” Raja said.

Pakistan will play in the 2025 Champions Trophy as defending champions.