“We’re comfortable and confident it will go ahead”: ICC is confident to host 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan

ICC is “comfortable and confident” that Pakistan will host the Champions Trophy in 2025. Pakistan Cricket Board got the hosting rights last week by the ICC. This will be their first ICC tournament after the 1996 Cricket World Cup. They were set to host the 2008 Champions Trophy, but the event was postponed because of security concerns. Even the 2011 World Cup co-hosting rights were taken away due to security issues.

After the terror attacks on Sri Lanka in March 2009, cricket almost stopped in Pakistan. However, in the last few years, many countries have visited Pakistan. South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, etc. have done bilateral tours, whereas overseas players have played in the PSL. The Australian team is also set to tour Pakistan in February 2022.

2025 Champions Trophy: ICC is confident to host the event in Pakistan

Greg Barclay, ICC’s governing body chairman is confident that the teams will travel to Pakistan for the event.

“From what we can see, absolutely. There has been international cricket in Pakistan for a few years, all of it with the exception of what happened in the last few weeks,” Barclay said.

“We wouldn’t have awarded the event if we didn’t think Pakistan was capable of hosting it. We think it is an exciting opportunity for them to be able to host a world event for the first time in a long time.”

“I’m sure, as with all countries, they will put together appropriate security plans to deliver the event. We’re comfortable and confident it will go ahead.”

It’s a matter of great pride and delight that Pakistan will be hosting ICC Champions Trophy 2025. This great news will surely excite millions of Pakistani fans, expats and world fans to see great teams and players in action and will allow the world to sample our hospitality. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) November 16, 2021

New Zealand and England did postpone their recent series against Pakistan, but they are set to tour them in 2022. India’s sports minister also pointed out the security reasons in Pakistan, and he was not sure about India’s participation. Barclay pointed out his view on India’s participation in the event.

“We know it’s a challenging issue,” Barclay said.

“From my point of view, I can’t control geo-political forces. I just hope cricket can be a force to help improve relations between countries. One of the great things sports can do is to help bring nations together. If we can do something in a small way to contribute to that, that’s fantastic.”

Pakistan will go in the 2025 Champions Trophy as defending champions at their home.