Cricket

“We’re comfortable and confident it will go ahead”: ICC is confident to host 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan

2025 Champions Trophy: ICC have confirmed that they are comfortable and confident to host the entire event in Pakistan.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"HOORAY FOR THE NBA, LeBron, suspended for tomorrow night's game at MSG": Skip Bayless can't keep calm in light of the NBA announcing a one-game suspension for the Lakers superstar
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
2025 Champions Trophy: ICC have confirmed that they are comfortable and confident to host the entire event in Pakistan.
“We’re comfortable and confident it will go ahead”: ICC is confident to host 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan

2025 Champions Trophy: ICC have confirmed that they are comfortable and confident to host the…