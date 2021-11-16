On which channel Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Live Telecast in India: When and where to watch Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22?

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Live Telecast: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of SMAT 2021-22.

66 players from India’s domestic circuit would go shoulder-to-shoulder as the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021’s pre-quarterfinals are set to commence in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Defending champions Tamil Nadu and two-time champion Gujarat along with Rajasthan, Hyderabad and Bengal have directly qualified for the quarterfinals of SMAT 2021-22. However, the big domestic powerhouses in Karnataka and Maharashtra would have to go past the pre-quarterfinal stage as well as they finished second on the points table in their respective groups.

For the ones unaware, the top two teams from each Elite Group, and the top team from the Plate Group qualify for the knock-out stage of SMAT 2021.

The teams that finished on the top from five Elite Groups have qualified directly for the quarterfinals. Those teams that finished second will play the pre-quarterfinals round which take place in Delhi today.

The winners of the pre-quarterfinals will play the quarterfinals, which start on November 18. However, top team from Plate Group will have to play pre-quarterfinals in order to qualify for quarterfinals of SMAT 2021. With a win in all their 5 matches, Vidarbha have topped the Plate Group and would face Maharashtra in the first pre-quarterfinal.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Live Telecast Channel in India

In what has arrived as a good news for the followers of India’s domestic circuit matches, Star Sports Network have decided to telecast two of the three pre-quarterfinal matches.

The first pre-quarterfinal match between Maharashtra and Vidarbha and the second one between Karnataka and Saurashtra are the ones that would be telecast on Star Sports 1/1 HD. Fans who are looking to stream these matches online will be able to watch them on Disney+Hotstar.

Team Kerala sweating it out ahead of their pre quarter clash Vs Himachal in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 🏆 🏏tomorrow(16-11-2021) pic.twitter.com/PVJouV1sXY — KCA (@KCAcricket) November 15, 2021

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 preliminary quarter-finals schedule and fixtures

Pre-Quarterfinal 1 – Maharashtra vs Vidarbha – 8:30 am, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Pre-Quarterfinal 2 – Himachal Pradesh vs Kerala – 12:00 pm, at Palam A Stadium, Delhi

Pre-Quarterfinal 3 – Karnataka vs Saurashtra – 1:00 pm, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi