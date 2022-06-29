SEN Cricket Live: Full list of SEN Radio commentators for Sri Lanka vs Australia Galle test

SEN Radio commentators: The SportsRush brings you the list of commentators working for SEN Radio in SL vs AUS tests.

Sri Lanka and Australia are up against Australia in the 1st match of the 2-match test series at the Galle International Stadium in Galle. The hosts won the toss and opted to bat first on a turning track. Sri Lanka gave a debut to Jeffrey Vandersay in the match, whereas Australia decided to leave behind Josh Hazlewood to play an extra spinner.

The home team scored 68 runs for the loss of two wickets in the first session of the first day, where Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc got one wicket each. The pitch has been assisting the spinners on the first day itself.

SEN Radio commentators

The audience in Australia can listen to all the action of Sri Lanka vs Australia on the SEN Radio. SEN Radio has sent their team on the ground to Sri Lanka, and they will broadcast all the action from there. For the fans who don’t have access to screens, can enjoy the match via the experts of SEN Radio.

The broadcasting team is led by the award-winning commentator Adam Collins. Adam Collins will be joined by journalists like Geoff Lemon, Peter Lalor and Bharat Sundaresan, whereas former Sri Lankan player Russel Arnold will also be in a guest role bringing his analysis of the match.

Sam Thompson, the director of SEN Programming expressed his delight in bringing the action of Sri Lanka vs Australia test radio on the radio for the cricket fans in Australia.

“We have formed a great commentary team led by Adam Collins who will no doubt provide our listeners with an informative and entertaining call throughout the Series,” Sam Thompson said.

“As it will be Australia’s first return to Sri Lanka for six years, there will be plenty of anticipation for this clash with fans able to enjoy all the action live and exclusive on SEN.”