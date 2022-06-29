Why Josh Hazlewood not playing today: Why is Glenn Maxwell not playing today’s Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st test in Galle?

Why Josh Hazlewood not playing today: Josh Hazlewood and Glenn Maxwell have missed out on a place in the playing 11 for the Galle test.

Sri Lanka and Australia are up against each other in the first test of the two-match test series at the Galle International Stadium in Galle. The hosts won the all-important toss and opted to bat first on a track that will definitely assist the spinners as the game will go on.

“We are going to bat first. We know how the pitch is going to behave on day 4 and 5, so we want to take advantage of the conditions,” Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne said at the toss.

Jeffrey Vandersay, who impressed everyone in the ODIs has been given his test debut. Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Swepson will lead the spin attack of Australia.

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood has been one of the most consistent performers of the Australian team in the recent past in all formats of the game. However, Hazlewood has been left out of the playing eleven against Sri Lanka due to the team combination.

Australia generally plays with three pacers in their eleven, but they have gone with just a couple of them as per the Sri Lankan pitches. Pat Cummins said that it is weird seeing Josh Hazlewood on the bench as he is a world-class bowler.

“It is weird seeing him (Hazlewood) seating on the bench, he is a world-class bowler but we have gone with Starc,” Pat Cummins said at the toss.

Mitchell Starc has been picked over Josh Hazlewood, who was Australia’s best bowler on the last 2016 tour. Starc scalped 24 wickets in three matches in 2016 at a brilliant average of 15.16.

Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia #SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/Y7iQJ5aCpR — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 29, 2022

Apart from Josh Hazlewood, Glenn Maxwell has also missed his slot in the playing eleven. He was included in the team as a backup to Travis Head, but Head passed his latest fitness test, and he has retained his place in the playing eleven.

Travis Head injured his hamstring during the 4th ODI match, but he has managed to be fit for the first test. Glenn Maxwell has not played a test since 2017, and he will have to wait a bit longer for his opportunity.